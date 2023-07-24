3 hours ago

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, July 24, 2023, searched the home of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Madam Dapaah was earlier in the day picked for questioning over suspected corruption.

The OSP in a statement disclosed that “At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.”

“Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP.”

The former minister is currently the talk of the town after it turned out that he caused the arrest of her house helps alleged to have stolen $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis from Madam Dapaah’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, during the period between July and October 2022.

The incident sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving citizens astounded by the audacious theft with many questioning the source of the money.

Cecilia Dapaah resigned from the portfolio over the weekend after the news which was first reported by The Chronicle Newspaper went viral.

Source: citifmonline