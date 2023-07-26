36 minutes ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has assured to brief Ghanaians on its investigations into the stolen money scandal involving former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah in due course as it investigates the issue.

“The OSP is still conducting its investigation. The public will be briefed on the outcome of the investigation when it is concluded, including any further steps the Office may take,” the office noted in a tweet posted on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

According to the OSP, it has taken a number of steps and actions, including placing Ms. Dapaah under arrest and conducting searches at two residential properties associated with her.

The OSP moved to investigate the former minister after reports went viral about her two house helps who were dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million dollars, 300,000 Euros, several millions of Ghana cedis and other personal effects from the residence of Ms. Dapaah and her husband.

Madam Dapaah was subsequently arrested by the Special Prosecutor and two residential properties of the former minister were searched.

She was subsequently granted bail.

Cecilia Dapaah tendered her resignation to the president over the weekend following the scandal.

Source: citifmonline