The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has said it terminated investigation into a complaint of alleged financial malfeasance filed against the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea for lack of evidence.

The probe was stopped in July.

The OSP said the “complainant admitted that he filed the complaint without any basis and that he was paid to fabricate the content of the complaint.”

“The complainant and his accomplices are under investigation for filing the complaint with the singular aim of tarnishing the reputation of the respondent,” the OSP said in its half-year report for 2022.

A citizen of Ghana, Daniel Kwasi Amponiy on Thursday December 16, 2021 petitioned the OSP to probe an alleged US$81bn financial malfeasance separate housing contracts signed by Mr Atta Akyea in 2018/2019.

The petition, which was sent to the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, was signed by Daniel Kwasi Amponiy in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana, requesting that the Special Prosecutor should prosecute the Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South Atta Akyea for causing financial loss to the state.

The petitioner said, per documents available to him, Mr Atta Akyea allegedly violated the legislative functions of Parliament as stipulated in article 93(2) of the Constitution in signing the contracts in question.

The petition reads: “In actual fact, there’s detection of official fraud and malfeasance by the actions of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, and it is a flagrant breach of section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal and Other Offences(Act 29), 1960 (as amended).”

Mr Atta Akyea was appointed as minister for Works and Housing on the 7th February, 2017 by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and served until January 7th 2021.