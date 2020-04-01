2 hours ago

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mr. Francis Oti Akenteng has called on the country's football governing body to consider former Mas'ud Didi Dramani as his successor.

According to him the veteran CAF instructor, Dramani is the best man to occupy the position of Technical Director at the GFA.

Oti Akenteng who served as the GFA head of technical directorate from March 2006, saw his tenure came to a close on March 31, 2020.

He has earlier indicated his unwillingness to re-apply for the position.

Many coaches, both foreign and local have applied for the GFA top job but speaking to Angel FM, Mr. Oti Akenteng said he doesn't support the hiring of an expatriate for the position because there are very competent indigenous FIFA trained coaches for the position.

"Didi Dramani is the man on top of my succession list and I believe he is best suited for the job", Oti Akenteng said.