3 hours ago

Six persons have drowned in the Volta Lake in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

The six people made of four females and two males are reported to have drowned after a canoe they were travelling on overturned on the lake.

The police in the area who confirmed the incident said efforts by some fishermen to save the victims proved futile.

According to the Daily Graphic, four other persons on board the canoe managed to swim to safety.

The issue of drowning is still fresh on the minds of Ghanaians as recently, 13 teenagers got drowned at Apam.

The deceased were aged between 13 and 18 years.

There were three survivors from the incident who received treatment at the St Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam.

The deceased were buried on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Family members who spoke to Citi News at the premises of the St. Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam said they will miss their loved ones following the tragedy.

Joseph Narh, one of the dead teenagers’ father, said he was days away from leaving the country with his family to Spain.

“I came from Spain a couple of weeks ago and my plan was to carry them [my family] with me. So I came down for just a month and was to leave with them. It has been a big blow,” he said.

Source: citifmonline