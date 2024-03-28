1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has openly admitted to the team's defensive frailties in their recent matches against Nigeria and Uganda, conceding four goals across both fixtures while only managing to score three.

Addo, returning for his first game since his absence, witnessed a 2-1 loss to Nigeria followed by a disappointing 2-2 draw with Uganda, both matches held in Marrakech, Morocco.

In addressing the defensive issues, Addo pointed out the lack of cohesion and communication among the players, attributing it to the defensive lapses.

"Communication amongst the players was not as good as we wanted to have," Addo confessed, emphasizing the challenge of integrating players who hadn't previously played together.

He expressed optimism about potential improvements, particularly if key defenders such as Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Mohammed Salisu recover from their injuries for future matches.

"We have to improve in our defensive positioning, closing gaps, recognizing situations, and making the right decisions defensively," Addo outlined, highlighting areas for development.

The coach concluded by stating that the team would assess players in the coming months and make necessary adjustments for the upcoming matches in June.

The Black Stars are scheduled to regroup in June for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, aiming to address their defensive vulnerabilities and secure positive results.