6 hours ago

The media is hereby informed that Black Stars Coach Otto Addo and Captain Andre Ayew will face the press in a pre-match briefing on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Hotel Barriere Le Normandy in Deauville – France.

The interaction would be the only opportunity for the press in the lead up to the FIFA international friendly against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Le Harve.