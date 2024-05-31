47 minutes ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the challenges his team will face in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Mali.

Addo made these remarks after unveiling his 26-man squad for the crucial games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana began their qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in their second group game.

The Black Stars currently sit in fourth place in Group I with three points, trailing group leaders Comoros by three points.

“The aim is to qualify. It will be difficult, especially the away game with Mali. They have a very good squad,” Addo stated.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako for the third round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico.

Following the match in Mali, the team will return to Ghana to host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, for the fourth round of the qualifiers.

Addo’s squad announcement and his comments highlight the significance of the upcoming fixtures as Ghana aims to strengthen their position in the group and boost their chances of securing a spot in the World Cup.