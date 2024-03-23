6 hours ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has lauded midfielder Abdul Samed Salis for his exceptional performance in their 2-1 defeat against Nigeria.

Despite the setback, Addo emphasized Salis' crucial role in controlling the game, particularly after Ghana was reduced to 10 men.

"Absolutely, the way Abdul Salis was running and how he controlled the game was really, really impressive. But all the others did well too" the Ghana coach told Ghanafa.org.

Addo, overseeing his first game since his return as Ghana's head coach, expressed his admiration for Salis' ability to influence the game positively, especially in midfield.

He highlighted Salis' adeptness at managing the tempo of the match and praised his overall contribution to the team's performance.

The former Dortmund coach acknowledged the team's commendable second-half display, where they pushed for an equalizer despite being a man down.

He pointed out the collective effort of the players in pressing Nigeria and creating scoring opportunities, with Salis playing a pivotal role in orchestrating the team's movements.

"To hold them with ten-men in their half and pin them was a massive thing. We had good possessions; we helped and supported each other in the right timing, especially Abdul Salis, when they pressed us, he went into the right spots to get out of the pressure and from there also we created danger with Jordan, with Semenyo."

Addo also praised other players, including Ernest Nuamah for his ball retention skills and the wing-backs Tariq Lamptey and Ebenezer Annan for their contributions.

"The wing backs also in the second half were good, with Tariq (Lamptey) and Ebenezer (Annan) and it was really, really good.

Ernest Nuamah you can’t take the ball from him, he was difficult to catch, at the end we could have created a little more if we were lucky and Antoine Semenyo scored the equalizer with the chance he had with the header, then maybe we get a point but in the end we lost."

Despite the defeat, Addo found positives in Ghana's performance and believed that with a bit of luck, they could have salvaged a point.