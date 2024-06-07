4 hours ago

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has shed light on his decision to deploy a five-defender system in their recent 2-1 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars staged a remarkable comeback to secure all three points in Bamako, propelling them to second place in Group I of the qualifiers, despite Mali being the favored side in the match.

Addressing the media after the game, Otto Addo explained his tactical choice of the 3-4-3 formation, citing the specific demands posed by the Malian team and their pace.

"Every game has different demands, and for this game, I chose this system because of the way Mali play. They are a fast team, and we needed to counter that," Addo explained.

However, the coach remained open to adapting his tactics for future matches, acknowledging that each game presents unique challenges. "In the next game, maybe I'll choose something else. I can't say for sure if I will stick to the same formation. It depends on the circumstances," he added.

As Ghana prepares for their next World Cup qualifier, Otto Addo's flexibility in tactical approach reflects his strategic mindset and willingness to adapt to the evolving dynamics of each match.