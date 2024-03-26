3 hours ago

Ghana's national team coach, Otto Addo, has provided insights into his decision-making process regarding the appointment of his technical staff for his second tenure with the Black Stars.

Addo, who recently inked a 34-month deal, has chosen former Black Stars players John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda, along with Moroccan-German coach Joseph Laumann, to join his coaching team.

In explaining his selection, Addo highlighted his pre-existing familiarity with the appointed individuals. "First of all, I knew all of them before the job.

"I played with John Paintsil together. For Fatawu Dauda, I met him in 2014 at the World Cup, and it was nice to get together to share ideas and also to fit in," he stated in an interview with the Ghana FA website.

Addo also praised the expertise and insight each member brings to the coaching staff.

He emphasized Joseph Laumann's proficiency, describing him as "an expert" with a keen eye for analyzing situations and facilitating team development.

Similarly, he acknowledged the valuable contributions of John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda, highlighting their ability to provide important inputs and improve the team dynamic.

Reflecting on the brief period since their appointment, Addo expressed satisfaction with the impact his new team members have had.

"So they have given me very, very important inputs from and it’s really, really good to have them. I can feel after the first four days that they have helped me to improve and this is what we want to have,” he affirmed.

While the selection has faced criticism for the perceived lack of experience among the appointees, Addo's explanation sheds light on the value he places on familiarity, expertise, and the ability to positively impact team development.