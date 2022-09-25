1 hour ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has revealed why he decided to leave out Abdul Samed Salis from his squad list for the pre-World Cup friendly matches.

The in-form RC Lens midfielder was not called up for the matches against Brazil and Nicaragua with many wondering what may have gone wrong.

He says that the player snubbed the chance to be on the standby list some time ago and as such was not bothered this time around.

“Salis Abdul Samed, he played at Clermont Foot with Alidu Seidu, I called the two in May, and we still have a list with players on stand-by to be prepared in the event that players are injured,” Addo said as reported by Africa Football News.

“Alidu Seidu told me that there was no problem with him not being on the reserve list and being ready just in case. But Salis Abdul Samed told me he didn’t want to be on the reserve list.

“Then we had a lot of injuries in June, so I invited Alidu Seidu but Abdul Samed didn’t want to be a reservist so he wasn’t on the list, I couldn’t invite him.“So he is the one who excludes himself from the list? ” Yes, that’s it.”

Ghana suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to five-time World Champions Brazil in an International friendly and will on Tuesday 27th September face Nicaragua in Spain.