3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is bracing himself for a formidable encounter against the Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The highly anticipated match is set to unfold at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday night as part of matchday four of the qualifications, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM GMT.

Reflecting on Ghana's impressive comeback victory against Mali in their previous match, Addo stressed the demanding nature of the impending challenge against the Wild Beasts.

The Black Stars showcased resilience to overturn a deficit and secure a crucial win against the Malian Eagles at the Stade du Mars in Bamako.

Addressing reporters at a press conference ahead of the upcoming game, Addo acknowledged the formidable strength of their adversaries.

"It's going to be a difficult match. Those expecting an easy victory will be disappointed," remarked the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

Addo specifically highlighted the Central African Republic's potent attacking prowess, particularly in transitional play, citing their commendable performance in the recent 1-1 draw against Mali.

With the Wild Beasts proving to be a formidable opponent, Addo emphasized the importance of meticulous preparation and strategic execution for his team.

Currently occupying the third position in Group I with six points, Ghana is resolute in their determination to clinch a crucial victory to bolster their prospects of qualifying for the prestigious global tournament.

As they gear up to face the Central African Republic, Addo and his squad are primed for a challenging yet pivotal showdown on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.