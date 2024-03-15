2 hours ago

Otto Addo, recently reappointed as Ghana’s coach, has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as a great privilege.

His confirmation for a second stint came following commendation from the Ghana Football Association for his exceptional performance during the interview process.

Accepting the role on a 34-month contract means Addo will depart from his position as talent coach at Dortmund in the summer, where he has served since 2020.

Reflecting on his new role, Addo remarked, “It is a great privilege to be able to take on the role of head coach of my national team.

I’ve already gained a lot of experience in this role as interim coach and I’m looking forward to the task that lies ahead of me from the summer. Until then, I will continue to give my all for BVB and will certainly remain closely associated with the club afterwards.”

Having previously held the Ghana job in 2022, Addo is well-acquainted with the responsibilities.

During his first stint, he successfully guided the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Under his leadership, the team achieved victory in four matches, drew four, and lost four out of 12 matches in charge.

He has signed a 34-month contract that is for 2 years, 10 months with an option for a further 24-months as the new Black Stars coach.

The former Dortmund talent coach will play his first matches in June 2024 when Ghana faces Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.