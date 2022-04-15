34 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Edwin Okraku has debunked reports that Otto Addo has extended his stay as Ghana coach after agreeing terms with Borussia Dortmund.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach whiles George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

Whiles Irishman with Ghanaian father Chris Hughton was made a technical advisor to the Otto Addo lead technical team.

The new look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two legged play off game.

Their contract ended after securing qualification to the World Cup against Nigeria but the GFA is keen to continue with the same team and have quickly wrapped up negotiations with the German club.

Reacting on his Facebook page, the GFA boss has denied claims but adds that steps are being taken to meet the employers of Otto Addo and the others.

"I woke up this morning to many stories on Otto Addo. Truth: Ghana has not met the employers yet. Steps are being taken and we will keep everybody informed on progress made."

Getting our technical team in place for upcoming assignments is high on our football association's agenda," he wrote on Facebook.