5 hours ago

Ghana coach Otto Addo has underscored the vital significance of the upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Mali, emphasizing its impact on the Black Stars' bid to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a pre-match press conference, Addo described Thursday's game as "important" as the team seeks to recover from a recent setback.

The Black Stars are aiming to rebound after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Comoros in Moroni, which came on the heels of their opening victory against Madagascar.

Currently, Ghana sits with three points from two matches, trailing group leaders Comoros, who have six points.

Addo stressed the necessity of securing a win against Mali to bolster their chances of finishing at the top of Group I and qualifying for the World Cup.

"It’s a very important match for us. We are one point behind Mali in the group, and we have to win; this will be the best to guarantee our chances to qualify for the World Cup," Addo stated.

He acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Mali, noting their strong performances in recent games against Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire.

Following the critical match against Mali, Ghana will face the Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10, adding another crucial fixture to their qualification campaign.

Addo and his team are focused on securing victories to keep their World Cup aspirations alive.