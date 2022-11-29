2 hours ago

Ghana coach Otto Addo went into history books on Thursday as his charges defeated South Korea 3-2 in their second Group game at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

The German-born Ghanaian gaffer became the first local coach to win a World Cup game with Ghana.

Otto Addo also played for the Black Stars at Ghana's maiden World Cup in 2006 and has become the first Ghanaian player to play for the team at the World Cup and also qualify as a coach.

In 2014, James Kwasi Appiah was the coach but failed to win any match as Ghana lost two group matches and drew 2-2 with eventual winners Germany.

The 47-year-old with Thursday's 3-2 win becomes the first Ghanaian coach to win a match for the nation at the World Cup.

In 2006, Ghana was led by Serbian gaffer Ratomir Dujkovic where Ghana won two games against the Czech Republic and the USA before losing to Italy 2-0 in the opening game.

While in 2010, Ghana was coached by another Serbian Milovan Rajevac where Ghana reached the quarter-finals before losing to Uruguay on penalties.