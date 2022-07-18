1 hour ago

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton says that head coach Otto Addo selects the team and picks his own tactics for matches.

Former Norwich and Newcastle United coach Chris Hughton is the technical advisor of the Black Stars.

The Irish-born Ghanaian was appointed as the Technical Advisor to Otto Addo in a hurriedly assembled technical team for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in February.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach while George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

They managed to overcome Nigeria and book a place for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but the former Premier League coach has clarified his position as an advisor.

Hughton told the Sun: “One thing we’re very clear on is that he [Otto Addo] is the head coach.

“He is someone I was aware of as a player and he has a good pedigree.

“Otto is also a very good coach, he would not be employed by Borussia Dortmund if he was not. He is responsible for picking the team and the tactics. My role is to be a sounding board, to give whatever advice I can to support him and the rest of the coaching team as best I can.

“Because of my experience, I’m confident that I can handle that.”

Hughton’s involvement has been well received in Ghana but he added: “Most people see it as a good technical staff. As well as Otto, there is George Boateng, whom I know well and is working at Aston Villa.

“We’ve a well-established coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, based in Ghana, and the goalkeeping coach, Richard Kingson, played for Ghana.

“Football has changed. A lot of what we’re doing is over Zoom or Wyscout with the head coach in Germany and me in England but we feel there’s a really good dynamic there.”

Ghana has been drawn in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Korea Republic, and Uruguay.