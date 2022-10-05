2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association( GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has called on Black Stars coach Otto Addo to be firm and be his own man.

He says that is the only way that will ensure that he succeeds with his job at the senior national team.

The former Black Stars midfielder helped Ghana reach its fourth FIFA World Cup tournament in March after defeating Nigeria in a two-legged playoff via the away goal rule.

Addo will lead Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the former GFA boss has told him to be his own man if he wants to succeed.

“The Coach (Otto Addo) should be firm and make sure no one influences his work. “He should work as a professional and shouldn’t allow anyone tell him what to do"

“If he can’t do that then he must put the job aside for someone else to do" he told Kings TVGH