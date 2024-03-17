43 minutes ago

Newly appointed Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has named a three-member technical team that will assist him in his job.

They include Moroccan-born German, Joseph Laumann, and former Black Star players John Painstil, and Fatau Dauda who will act as assistant coaches.

Lauman, holds a UEFA pro-License and has previously played in Cyprus, Germany, and Vietnam.

The 40-year old Laumann has served in various capacities at German club Vfl Bochum, Belgian side Standard Liege and English Championship side Barnsley.

Also, in the backroom, staff are former Ghana players John Painstil and Fatau Dauda.

John Painstil played for Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa before hanging his boots after featuring in two FIFA World Cup tournaments for Ghana.

The former Berekum Arsenal and Liberty Professionals player is a Ghana legend of 89 caps, a former captain and a member of the squad that won Bronze in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

John was a former assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs and a CAF Licence B holder.

Fatawu Dauda, a former goalkeeper of Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold and Orlando Pirates, represented Ghana 23 times and featured in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

A far cry from his first stint, coach Otto Addo seems to be operating with a leaner backroom staff this time.

He will take charge of Ghana's friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda later this month.