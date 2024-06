47 minutes ago

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a very youthful side as the Black Stars faces Mali in Bamako.

The Black Stars must get a win at all coast if they are ti stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be staged in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Otto Addo's side will be looking for their first win in the year 2024 after a disastrous AFCON campaign and defeat Nigeria and a draw against Uganda in a recent friendly.

STARTING XI BELOW: