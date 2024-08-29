3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has indicated that Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome Owusu-Oduro is on Ghana's radar for potential future call-ups.

Despite recent reports suggesting that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reached out to Owusu-Oduro, he was not included in the 23-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Addo expressed openness to including players with Ghanaian heritage who are performing well in top European leagues.

He said, “We are focusing on our next game and one thing you can be sure of, every player who is good and has Ghanaian heritage and could play for the national team, we are interested.”

Owusu-Oduro, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, has featured in three games this season and has kept two clean sheets.

The GFA’s interest in players like Owusu-Oduro reflects their commitment to exploring all talent available to strengthen the national team.

The Black Stars are set to face Angola in Kumasi on September 5, 2024, and then travel to Morocco to play against Niger on September 9, 2024.