Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and deputy captain Thomas Partey will address the media in a pre-match press conference for Friday’s Group H clash between Ghana and Uruguay.

The event will take place at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from 14:45 to 15:15 on Thursday, December 01, 2022 for ONLY accredited journalists.

Ghana will play Uruguay on Friday, December 02, 2022 at Al Janoub stadium.