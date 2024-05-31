43 minutes ago

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has reaffirmed that the primary objective for the Black Stars is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The 43-year-old coach made this commitment following the announcement of his 26-man squad for the crucial upcoming qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

After two matches in Group I, Ghana finds itself in fourth place with three points. The Black Stars managed a hard-fought victory over Madagascar but then suffered a surprising defeat against Comoros.

Despite the challenging start, Addo remains confident in the team's ability to turn things around and achieve their goal.

"Surely, we want to qualify for the World Cup, and that is the aim," he stated during a press conference at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters on Wednesday. "It is difficult with our current position, but in the end, we want to qualify."

The Black Stars are set to face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

These fixtures are crucial for Ghana as they aim to improve their standing in Group I and move closer to securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico.