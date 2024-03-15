2 hours ago

Otto Addo, the newly appointed coach of the Black Stars, has acknowledged the challenges of leaving his position as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund to assume his new role.

In a statement following his confirmation as the national team's coach on a 34-month contract beginning May 2024, the former Ghana international expressed gratitude for the support from Borussia Dortmund in facilitating his transition.

"It was not an easy decision for me to make, but I am deeply grateful and pleased that the leadership at BVB has allowed me to take this step," the 48-year-old stated.

Acknowledging the significance of Borussia Dortmund in his career, both as a player and coach, Addo expressed sentiments of appreciation towards his colleagues, the club, and its fans.

He emphasized the special place Dortmund holds in his heart and the profound experiences he has had with the team.

Despite leaving Dortmund, Addo expressed his excitement and honor at being entrusted with the role of head coach for the Ghana national team.

Having previously served as the team's interim coach between March and December 2022, Addo feels prepared for the challenges ahead.

Reflecting on his previous tenure with the Black Stars, Addo highlighted the team's successful qualification for the 2022 World Cup, overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged playoff.

Despite a mixed performance in the tournament, Addo remains optimistic about the team's future under his leadership.

Otto Addo’s appointment by the GFA was influenced by his exceptional performance during the interview process, signifying confidence in his ability to lead the national team.

He has signed a 34-month contract that is for 2 years, 10 months with an option for a further 24-months as the new Black Stars coach.

The former Dortmund talent coach will play his first matches in June 2024 when Ghana faces Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.