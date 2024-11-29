2 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has called for reinforcements to his backroom team following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes after a technical review meeting with the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

During the session, the 47-year-old coach reportedly provided insights into the challenges that led to Ghana’s underwhelming campaign, which saw the team finish at the bottom of Group F without a single win across six games.

Despite the disappointment, Addo made a case for bolstering his coaching staff ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, set to resume in March 2025 with matches against Chad and Madagascar.

Addo is currently supported by assistants John Paintsil, Joseph Laumann, and goalkeeper trainer Fatawu Dauda.

However, he believes additional expertise is necessary to improve the team’s fortunes in future competitions.

This marked Ghana’s first failure to qualify for AFCON in two decades, adding pressure on Addo’s position.

While the GFA has yet to officially confirm his future, reports suggest he is likely to remain in charge despite the recent setback.

The coming months will be crucial for both the Black Stars and their head coach as they aim to rebuild confidence and prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.