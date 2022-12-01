52 minutes ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says there is unity and togetherness in the Ghana camp ahead of the final group stage match against Uruguay on Friday.

The senior national team will take on the South American side at the Al Janoub Stadium for a place in the next stage of the competition.

“We are together, it’s a good atmosphere here and the boys are pushing each other. I hope we keep the energy and hopefully we will go far”.

“It’s important to know where you are coming from and I think we have done well though we are not there yet”, Coach Otto Addo told Ghanafa.org.

The head Coach praised his side for their mental toughness and dedication as they aim to seal a win and advance to the next stage of the competition.

“We are gradually picking up and I know the boys will show a lot of fight and a lot of passion. I am sure our efforts will be rewarded and we will go to the next stage”, he said.

Ghana will have a point to prove in Friday’s game after the controversial loss to Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa which saw striker Luis Suarez saving the goal-bound ball in the dying minutes of extra time to save his team from elimination and prevent Ghana from beginning the first African country to make it to the semis of the World Cup.

However, Coach Addo says his side will prepare for the game with the same mentality they have approached the other group games.

“For me it’s a normal game. But like everyone, I was also really sad in 2010 when that incident happened and we missed our chance to proceed to the semis but it’s 12 years ago and Friday will be a different match with a different approach. We are confident enough to know that we can beat them and make it to the next round”, he added.

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew is the only player in the current team who was in the squad that played in the game against Uruguay and the coach is confident his experience will be vital for Ghana on Friday.

He however added that teamwork will be very key for the Black Stars on Friday.

“Andre will be important for us just like everybody. It’s about a team. He lived it and experienced what happened in 2010. We know with team work and hard work we can achieve a lot in this World Cup.

He also thanked the fans who have made their way to Qatar to support the Black Stars as well as fans in Ghana and across the world

“We thank the fans and I know the boys are ready to express their appreciation on the pitch. We urge the supporters to be behind the team on Friday and hopefully in our subsequent matches”, he added.

Coach Otto Addo and deputy captain Thomas Partey will be address the media at the pre-match Press conference on Thursday at 2:45pm at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).