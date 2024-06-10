3 hours ago

Ghana coach Otto Addo is urging caution among his players as they prepare for their upcoming match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The highly anticipated fixture is slated for Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Currently positioned third in Group I, behind Madagascar and Comoros, Ghana faces a crucial encounter against CAR in the fourth matchday of the qualifying campaign.

Despite securing a significant 2-1 victory over Mali in their previous outing, which propelled them to six points from three matches, Addo emphasizes the need for sustained focus and intensity.

This sentiment is echoed by midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who acknowledges the formidable challenge posed by the Central African Republic.

"One thing is for sure, it's going to be a difficult game. We hope for an easy win, but we must not underestimate our opponents," remarked Kudus during a press conference on Sunday.

Addo shares Kudus's sentiments, underlining the importance of maintaining vigilance.

"We can't afford to relax now," stated the former Borussia Dortmund coach, emphasizing the team's commitment to securing victory.

With aspirations of clinching their fifth FIFA World Cup berth, Ghana under Addo's leadership aims to replicate their success in qualifying for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The match against CAR, scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT, presents a crucial opportunity for Ghana to solidify their position on the road to the global stage.

Confident in their abilities and fully prepared for the challenge ahead, Ghana, under Addo's guidance, is poised to tackle the upcoming qualifier with determination and resolve.