1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged a discipline issue within his team following a series of red and yellow cards in recent friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

During these two games, Ghana received three red cards and five yellow cards, with players such as Jerome Opoku, Mohammed Salisu, and Alidu Seidu being sent off for dissent towards referees.

Addo emphasized the need for the team to channel their aggression into playing well on the field without resorting to unnecessary cards.

"The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard, play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have to address and work on," he stated during the post-game conference after the Uganda match.

Despite the 2-2 draw against Uganda, Addo expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performance, particularly in the attacking phase.

He believed they should have created more chances, especially in the final third, and emphasized the need for better finishing.

Addo acknowledged that the team's performance did not meet his expectations, especially considering their recent form before his appointment.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are gearing up for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Addo stressed the importance of these matches, describing them as must-win games for the four-time AFCON winners. He expressed hope that key players would return to strengthen the squad for these crucial fixtures.

Currently sitting third in their World Cup qualifying group with three points from two games, Ghana aims to bounce back from recent setbacks and secure vital victories in their quest to qualify for the global tournament.

Addo acknowledged that the recent friendly matches provided both positive and negative insights, offering valuable lessons for the team moving forward.