4 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has delivered a stern message to his team ahead of their upcoming clash against Uganda, cautioning them against underestimating their opponents following their recent loss to Nigeria.

Despite a late consolation goal from Jordan Ayew in their 2-1 defeat against Nigeria, Addo stressed the significance of approaching the Uganda game with utmost caution and thorough preparation.

Speaking in a post-match interview with Ghana Football Communications, Addo highlighted the formidable nature of the Ugandan team, recognizing them as tough opponents boasting a talented squad and commendable gameplay.

"Uganda is a very formidable team. If our players believe this will be an easy match, they are mistaken.

Having observed Uganda, I can attest to their quality with some exceptional players. We must devise a solid plan to secure victory in this fixture," he emphasized.

Addo emphasized the importance of rest and strategic planning, indicating his intention to delve deeper into Uganda's tactics to craft an effective strategy for the upcoming match.

"For us, it is imperative to have a range of options and solutions for our forthcoming matches.

These friendly encounters serve as crucial opportunities for us to gain insights into our opponents and adequately prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in June," he elaborated.

Addo's statements underscore the team's determination to bounce back from their recent defeat, emphasizing the need for a respectful and meticulously planned approach to every match.