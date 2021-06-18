2 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for more sensitisation on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and the opportunities it offers for the growth of member countries.

He described as sad the fact that some neighbouring countries were still unaware of the business opportunities in the agreement and how they could explore them to their respective advantage.

Event

The Asantehene said this when a 35-member Rwandan delegation, comprising government officials and relevant stakeholders in the private sector, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi yesterday.

The delegation was led by the Rwandan High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, and the Chief Tourism Officer of Rwanda, Belise Kariza.

The delegation is in the country to explore bilateral opportunities in business, tourism and economic development.

Their visit is in response to an earlier one by a Ghanaian delegation, including the media, to that country in March this year as part of efforts to promote regional tourism and trade between the two countries in anticipation of greater collaboration under the AfCFTA.

Promoting local trade

The Otumfuo said "we lose if we don't trade among ourselves. We should be proud to say, for instance, ‘I went to Rwanda and not London’".

"Our balance sheet must be intertwined. We must ensure that our money stays in Africa for the benefit our people," he added.

The Asantehene urged the two countries to share ideas and build synergies to create opportunities and legacies that would transcend generations.

Invitation

For her part, Dr Kacyira extended an invitation to the Asantehene to Rwanda to deepen the bilateral relationship that has existed between the two countries.

She commended Ghana for its role in helping to end the 1994 genocide that claimed many lives in her country.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the fact that there were many business opportunities in both countries that were yet to be tapped.

She urged the Otumfuo to use his influence to help promote trade among African countries, in line with the objective of the AfCFTA.

As part of the one-week visit by the delegation, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), has organised a series of events, including breakfast meetings, to establish business-to-business linkages and institutional collaboration between the two countries.

The delegation is expected to tour historic sites in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions.

