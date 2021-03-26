2 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to take drastic measures to address issues of illegal mining and land-related controversies across the country.

The Asantehene made this statement when the sector minister paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace as part of his two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

“If managed properly, we can mine without harming the environment. We can also do so by training the human resource to mine in an environmentally friendly manner.”

“With the acquisition of lands in forest zones, we should go through the procedure. To avert any clashes, your outfit should coordinate for the right thing to be done,” he advised.

Mr. Jinapor has already tried courting the support of Regional Ministers to tackle illegal small scale mining.

Speaking at a meeting with Regional Ministers earlier in March, Mr. Jinapor expressed optimism about winning the fight against illegal small scale mining if Regional Ministers play an active part.

Mr. Jinapor has been vocal about his commitment to tackling illegal mining since his vetting for his current portfolio.

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners pledged support to him and urged him to be resolute in the fight against illegal mining activities.

Mr. Jinapor has also assured that the Akufo-Addo is committed to combatting illegal mining despite the challenges encountered so far.

Source: citifmonline