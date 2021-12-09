3 hours ago

Apostle Francis Amoako Atta of the Parliament Chapel International in Accra has given a spiritual angle to the Commemorative Gold Coins to be issued on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kumasi in honour of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his peace initiatives.

Speaking on Angel TV, he said the Commemorative Gold Coins have spiritual connotations.

Making references to the Bible, he drew similarities between the Commemorative Gold Coins and the gold wealth of the biblical King Solomon.

"On 12th December, something wonderful will happen in Asanteman when Otumfuo is going to be honoured.

The same 12th December is God’s Day. Heaven will meet to discuss the next generation. It shows that Otumfuo has opinion leaders who are spiritually enlightened and intellectuals," Apostle Francis Amoako Atta said.

He opined that it is not for nothing that Otumfuo has earned the accolade of King Solomon.

Buttressing the spiritual connections to the Commemorative Gold Coins, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta said December 12, which is the date set for the launch of the Gold Coins was the same date the biblical King Solomon brought out all his gold possessions for the world to see. Still dwelling on the spiritual angle, the Apostle indicated that from the biblical King Solomon's time to the 12th of December 2021, there is an Asante King, who also goes by the accolade King Solomon, and in whose honour rightly so, gold coins have been minted on the approval of the Bank of Ghana.

Again, he drew connections between the Commemorative Gold Coins to be issued in honour of His Majesty Asantehene and the Commemorative Coins issued for Queen Elizabeth of Britain this year, saying both have the same weight.

"In the spiritual realm, it means the mystery of 999 Gold Coins. It means the completion of a cycle and the beginning of a new age. It means in the year 2022, Asante Kingdom is going to step into another high level. It means the dawn of a new era, so anybody who will get the opportunity to purchase or hold the coins will be blessed because the coins represent another Kingdom."

He prayed to God to grant Otumfuo long life in good health.