55 minutes ago

King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, organized a grand durbar for all queen mothers under his reign to celebrate and showcase the rich Ashanti culture, with a special focus on traditional cuisine.

This durbar, which marks the third of its kind, is part of the monarch’s initiative to honour the approximately 70 paramount queen mothers for their invaluable contributions to the Ashanti Kingdom.

The event brought together around 50 queen mothers, led by Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the Asantehemaa, and Nana Agyakoma Difie, queen mother of Asante Mampong.

These esteemed queen mothers took the opportunity to prepare and present a variety of traditional Ashanti dishes, highlighting the diverse and flavourful culinary heritage of the Ashanti people.

Among the array of dishes prepared were Nuhuu, Akankyeai, Ɔgɔɔ, Ɛtɔ, Arugya, Akau, Akapenkyi, and Apeperensa, among others. Each dish showcased the unique flavors, ingredients, and cooking techniques that are characteristic of Ashanti cuisine.

The durbar provided a platform for the queen mothers to not only celebrate their cultural heritage but also to demonstrate their culinary prowess and share their traditional recipes with attendees.

It was a vibrant and festive occasion, filled with music, dance, and the aroma of delicious Ashanti dishes.

Otumfour Osei Tutu II expressed his gratitude to the queen mothers for their dedication and service to the Ashanti Kingdom, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting Ashanti culture and traditions for future generations.

The event served as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of Ashanti culture, particularly in its culinary traditions.