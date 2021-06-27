13 hours ago

Founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah has issued a stern caution to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to take immediate steps to purge himself of derogatory comments he made about the overlord of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Heward-Mills, founder of Light House Chapel International, in a viral audiotape, was captured chastising Otumfuo, saying among other things that the King’s reign has not benefitted his subjects.

Speaking on the matter in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Amponsah who is also a native of the Ashanti Kingdom described the Otumfuo as a god in a human form whom no form of disrespect against will be tolerated.

“I am tempted to say that these days, there is a deliberate attempt by some people to disrespect leaders entrusted with the destiny of this country because of social media and technology. The Otumfuo you see is the god of Ashantis, for every Ashanti, if you take away God Almighty, Otumfuo is the next person we worship,” Prophet Amponsah popularly known as Computer Man stated.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills on June 19, 2021, issued a letter of apology to Otumfuo over his utterances in the viral audiotape which was first played on Net 2 TV’s 'The Seat Show' hosted by Kwaku Annan.

According to the Lighthouse founder, the statement captured on the tape was made almost 20 years ago, and that it has been rehashed, taken out of context, and maliciously shared by persons against his church.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference nearly 20 years ago has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down," he said in a statement.

"I wish to apologize to His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for any disrespect, insult, or harm caused him or his Royal court.

"Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” the statement added.

Youth groups in the Ashanti Region following the release of the apology letter have demanded extra actions of remorse from the Bishop. They have threatened to shut down his churches in the region if he fails to adhere.

Source: Ghanaweb