1 hour ago

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has once again demonstrated his dedication and commitment towards the government’s Green Ghana project, leading the tree planting exercise in the Ashanti Region for the fourth time consecutively.

At a ceremonial tree planting event held at the Kumasi Golf Course to kick off the 2024 edition of the Green Ghana Day in the Ashanti Region on Friday, June 7th 2024, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II planted a wawa tree to signify his long-term belief in the project.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the National Green Ghana Planning Committee, Benito Owusu-Bio, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Members of Parliament, Forestry Commission Regional manager, and traditional leaders, amongst others.

His Royal Majesty inspected previously planted trees and urged Ghanaians to participate in the event.

In a brief remark, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emphasized the importance of protecting and sustainably managing natural resources, aligning with the government’s climate action plans.

He cautioned against the destruction of forest covers and river bodies and commended the government for the steps to protect the country’s vegetative cover.

Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, the Chairperson of the National Green Ghana Planning Committee paid special tributes to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the consistency displayed since the institution of Green Ghana Day.

He noted that Otumfuo’s commitment is indicative of the shrewdness and importance of the Green Ghana project and urged Ghanaians to participate in the event.

“Your Royal Majesty, this year, the President of the Republic has set the national target to 10 million trees. The reason is to give us the avenue to nurture and take care of the trees planted over the last three years. So, we expect to plant at least 10 million trees on this day and Asanteman has always risen to the challenge and this year will not be an exception”, he stated.

“As we plant the trees today, let us make conscious efforts to continue nurturing these plants to help them grow to maturity to ensure a higher survival rate. Your Royal Majesty, on behalf of the President, I wish to thank you and Asanteman for your support in the fight against galamsey and your desire to uplift the image of the Asante Kingdom,” he added.

Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister underscored the relevance of the tree planting exercise to the country, explaining the contribution of trees to the survival of mankind.

The Regional Minister outlined the diverse benefits of trees which include medicinal purposes, protection of the ecosystem, and beautification of the environment, amongst others.