His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Asantehene, Opemsuo Osei Tutu II, has assured Hon. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen of his support in his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer and ultimately as the next President of Ghana.

Giving audience to Hon. Kyerematen popularly known as Alan Cash at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, the Otumfuo assured the presidential hopeful of his prayers and blessings saying, "I support you with prayers and blessings in the pursuit of your ambition".

The Asantehene advised the former Minister of Trade and Industry to rest assured in the providence of God and the power of the Golden Stool to achieve his dreams.

The King also advised Hon. Kyerematen to utilize his expertise and experience to work in the interest of Ghana at all times, even as he seeks to safeguard the confidence and respect that Ghanaians have for him.

The Otumfuo further advised Hon Kyerematen to embark on a clean campaign devoid of insults and abusive words against other contestants in the flagbearer race.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II advised the NPP delegates to consider voting for a personality that all Ghanaians would accept as their president and not the one to just lead the party but fail to win the general vote.

Hon Kyerematen thanked Otumfuo for his support and prayers for him over the years, especially, during his tenure as Ghana's Trade and Industry Minister, and, assured him that he would continue to rely on his good counsel and directions.

He also assured the Asantehene that he would not disappoint the Manhyia Palace and Ghana as a whole when he gets the mandate to lead the party and the natuonbl at large.

The former Minister said he would deliver by building upon the ID1F and other flagship programmes of the government and make a real difference in the lives of Ghanaians.

Hon Kyerematen also announced plans for the establishment of a New Greater Kumasi Industrial City and a Special Economic Zone at Ejisu. The objective of the purported Greater Kumasi Industrial City, Mr. Kyerematen explained, is to make Ashanti region the new manufacturing hub and put Ghana on the global map.

He touted his achievements as a Trade Minister and highlighted the One District One Factory and African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) which is headquartered in Ghana, among others.

According to him, about 296 factories have been established with 47 of them in the Ashanti region at various stages of completion.

Furthermore, Hon Kyerematen, while speaking to residents of Kumasi on local radio stations on Tuesday, stressed that continuity and longevity in governance were key to 'Breaking the 8'.

He explained that the NPP needs a candidate like him who has national appeal to guarantee victory for the in the 2024 general elections.

He stated that, with his competence and vision, he (Kyerematen) has the capacity to consolidate the NPP's support base in Ashanti region and lead the party to win 80% votes in the region. He also asserted that he has the ability to make record gains for the NPP in the Volta region in addition to gaining a sizable number of votes in all other regions in Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen emphasised that he would work hard to ensure that the party remained in government.

He also outlined his plan to modernise the NPP by setting up constituency business ventures and enhancing the entrepreneurial capabilities of party executives as a way of financing party activities without depending on funding from the government.

In a similar vein, he suggested that if his plan was put in place, dedicated party executives at all levels would be able to receive a legitimate salary to enable them fend for themselves and earn a decent living. E N D