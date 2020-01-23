2 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has withdrawn his representatives from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and other assemblies in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia, the Traditional Council feels disregarded in local governance representation in the various assemblies, hence the decision.

He revealed that the Assembly previously had five representatives on the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and other assemblies.

However, he said, that number has been reduced to two by the Central Government.

“We are being sidelined,” he lamented in an interview with journalists at the inauguration of and swearing-in of the 8th Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

“We play a very important role in the running of this country…the way things are going, gradually we are being taken out of the centre and as chiefs, we cannot operate from the periphery, we have to be in the centre,” he continued.

The Traditional Council feels it is no longer relevant in the local governance structure hence the decision by the Otumfuo to withdraw all traditional representation in the various assemblies.

The Bantamahene who is representing the Asantehene at the ceremony said a formal letter has been sent to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah on the decision.

He was, however, quick to add that when things are done right, the chiefs will be returned to the Assemblies as the decision is not an entrenched one.

