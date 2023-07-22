1 hour ago

In light of the need to restructure the administration of Asante Kotoko S.C., His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has appointed an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to take charge of the club's affairs temporarily.

This decision comes as the three-year tenure of the previous board has come to an end.

Leading the Interim Management Committee is Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua Kontomponiaferehene, a chartered accountant with expertise in financial management.

Joining him are former player and Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah, as well as the newly appointed head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, a former member of the previous management and vice General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been appointed as the Administrative Manager.

It is notable that this marks the fourth time in the last 25 years that an Interim Management Committee has been formed to oversee the affairs of Asante Kotoko S.C., showcasing the significance of the current restructuring phase.

Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II, who serves as the life patron of the club, has taken the decision to not extend the tenure of the board, as the club embarks on this new chapter under the guidance of the Interim Management Committee.

The committee's role is crucial in navigating the club through this transitional period until a new administration structure is established.