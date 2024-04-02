1 hour ago

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project, aimed at revitalizing the ageing Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) at Kumasi, has faced a setback due to challenges in clearing essential items from the ports.

According to graphic.com.gh, a consignment of imported tiles crucial for the project has been held up at the Tema Harbour, accruing demurrage charges.

To release the 10 containers of tiles, the project is required to pay over GH¢1.7 million in duties, the report added.

Initiated by the Asantehene in collaboration with KATH, the Heal Komfo Anokye project seeks to raise $10 million to renovate the hospital's Blocks A, B, C, and D.

This renovation is crucial for the 70-year-old tertiary facility and is intended as a legacy project for the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Efforts to reduce renovation costs included a request to the government, through the Ministry of Finance, for a duty waiver on materials and equipment for the project.

However, despite appeals and efforts by KATH's Chief Executive Officer, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, no acknowledgement or response has been received from the ministry regarding the waiver request.

Samuel Adu-Boakye, Chairman of the project, is reported to have emphasized the importance of government support in facilitating the project's progress.

With only 39% of the $10 million target achieved so far, diverting funds to pay import duties would severely impact the project's feasibility.

Adu-Boakye highlighted cost-saving measures undertaken by the project, including importing certain materials for quality and price advantages.

For example, importing tiles has enabled savings of close to 40%, compared to purchasing locally.

Additionally, sourcing directly from manufacturers helps avoid supplier profit margins.

The situation's urgency has prompted appeals for government intervention, with hopes that political leadership and the Asantehene will provide support to expedite the project's completion.

KATH, as the sole tertiary hospital in the middle belt of Ghana, plays a critical role in healthcare delivery, serving patients from about 12 out of the 16 regions.

Despite its significance, the hospital has not undergone major renovations since its construction in 1954.

Source: Ghanaweb