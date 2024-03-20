3 hours ago

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has maintained that the proposed 24-hour economy will not be forced on businesses.

The former president explained that businesses will be invited to participate voluntarily.

According to Mr. Mahama, if successfully implemented, the 24-hour economy will significantly boost Ghana’s economy and create many job opportunities for the youth.

He said this while addressing members of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs.

He assured the traditional leaders that the party is actively working on implementing the policy upon assuming office.

He added that the 24-hour economy is a strategy to enhance employment opportunities without being the sole solution.

“It is an easy way to increase the vacancies for employment generation while we add on more avenues. It doesn’t mean that that is the only strategy for employment.

“We will outdoor it before we come into government and when we come into government we will hit the ground running with it. As I said it is not going to be compulsory. If you want to join, you join.”