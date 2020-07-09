3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AshantiGold Emmanuel Frimpong has set his sights on his team reaching the semi finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Ashantigold will represent Ghana at next year's CAF Confederations Cup after the Ghana Football Association decided to cancel the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

While Regional rivals Asante Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League after both teams finished winner of the Normalization Committee Special tournament in tier one and two.

According to the CEO of the club playing in the African inter club competition is an opportunity to announce their presence on the African stage.

“Our target is the semi-finals stage of the competition, and the aim is to put Ashantigold on the African Football map as one of the biggest football clubs,” he told Ashh Fm.

The miners failed to reach the group stages last year when they represented Ghana at the same competition.