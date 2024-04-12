1 hour ago

Nsoatreman FC climbed to fifth place in the Ghana Premier League standings following a remarkable triumph over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Maxwell Konadu, head coach of Nsoatreman, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, attributing their success to a relentless attacking approach.

Nsoatreman sealed the victory with a decisive goal in the 90+3rd minute, securing a well-deserved 2-1 win over Kotoko.

Reflecting on the match, Konadu highlighted his team's commitment to attacking football, emphasizing their determination to control the game and maintain their shape.

"Before the game, I told you that we didn’t come to defend. We played all attacking football and that is the result we had," Konadu stated proudly during his post-match interview.

Despite conceding an equalizer, Nsoatreman remained composed and focused, ultimately reaping the rewards of their tactical approach.

With this victory, Nsoatreman has surged to fifth place on the league table, amassing 37 points in their campaign so far.

Their next challenge awaits as they prepare to host Great Olympics at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah II Park in the upcoming match-week 26 fixture on Sunday, April 14th.