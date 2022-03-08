5 hours ago

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has expressed concern about how the movement for gender equality, inclusiveness, and removal of biases have been a long-standing struggle.

According to her, although there has been a lot of education, gender disparity still lurks around.

Speaking at the 2022 International Women’s Day, the First Lady stated that women are still lagging behind when it comes to the political front in particular.

“Women are still directly or indirectly discriminated against due to stereotypes, amidst admitting that although the fight for gender equality has been a long-lasting fight, it does not reflect in reality. Our constitution guarantees gender inequality, yet women still indirectly or directly face gender inequality through stereotypes and social practices. Simply put, gender equality before the law, does not translate into reality.”

“We know conflicts affect women and children the most, and yet women are largely absent from the peace table. Studies show that there is a 35% or a greater chance of peace agreements lasting 15 years when women participate. So if women are integral to peace, why do we largely exclude them from the peacemaking negotiations? She asked”

She urged the younger generation to take the baton as it was being handed over to lead the cause for “Breaking the Biases” with assurance to support with resources, time, and intellect from years of expertise.

“This year, it was deliberate to involve more of the young ones as they are capable with the help of technologies at their disposal to continue the movement to break the bias. With a click of a button, you can connect to decision-makers, and like minds to aid you in this fight. Use your voices to create the change you want as we the older ones give way for you, fresh blood to take over just as nature demands.”

Source: citifmonline