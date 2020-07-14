1 hour ago

Former Ashantigold defender Jonathan Mensah has not hidden his affection for his former club Obuasi AshantiGold SC.

The Columbus Crew defender says he will be glad to serve his former club in any capacity in the near future.

Despite playing for the Obuasi based club for just a season, the bullish defender has some bond to the club that horned and nurture his talents.

Chief Executive Officer of the club, Emmanuel Frimpong says that the doors of the club is opened to their former Alumni anytime he wishes to make a return.

"If Jonathan Mensah wants to come on board, our doors are opened," he told Sikka FM.

The former Ghana youth star who has played for the Black Stars at numerous tournaments came through the famous AshantiGold Academy in Obuasi before making his breakthrough in the 2007-2008 Ghana Premier League season under the tutelage of coach David Duncan.

CEO of the club confirmed that they are making frantic efforts to bolster their squad for the CAF Confederations Cup competition next season.

"AshantiGold are in talks with a couple of players to beef up the squad," he said.