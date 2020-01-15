8 minutes ago

Sometimes the happenings in Ghana, especially on social media could get very interesting.

Ever since the National Security Minister's private video call with his alleged side chic surfaced online, there have been several debates on social media and media platforms.

One of the people who has been hitting hard at the young lady involved in the scandal, Chantelle Kujawu, is the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong in a video, which has gone viral on social media has alleged that a popular TV presenter is behind the recruitment of young beautiful ladies into the slay queen ashawo business.

According to the MP, he is well informed that there’s a cartel of tycoon slay queens and it is run by a popular TV presenter who is a known talkative in the media space.

Reacting to the revelations by the MP, controversial comedian and TV presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger in a post on her Instagram page said the talkative TV presenter is the known 'English Girls Prefect.'

"As the spiritual gossip leader of the nation, I can say for a fact that this is so true. He was talking about our English Girls Prefect...mmm you know her paaa. Good day, and keep the discussion in your office as for me I am not well."