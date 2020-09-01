4 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has assured all stakeholders that football will return very soon as has been stated by the President of Ghana.

There has been no football in Ghana since the middle of March when the government placed a ban on all public, religious and sporting gatherings.

Since then a lot has changed with restrictions on most sectors being eased but that of football still remains with non contact sports the only sport sector free to operate

The GFA has set a start that of October for the new football season to begin but no plans have yet been rolled out.

"If we listen to our President, our football is coming back. It’s coming back stronger. We will work to reignite passion and create wealth for all," he said at the GFA’s 26th Ordinary Congress in Prampram.

The two female national teams the Black Princess and Maidens have started training for qualifiers while the Black Stars will play their AFCON qualifier against Sudan in November.