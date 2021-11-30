4 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal George Amoako says his side King Faisal is unfazed playing against Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko will on Sunday host city neighbours King Faisal in a match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He says that supporters of King Faisal should be rest assured that their good performance will start on Sunday when they face Asante Kotoko.

The reds have started the season in blistering form having won all four matches and drawing one last Sunday against Karela at Anyinase.

King Faisal have also started the league in brilliant fashion a far cry from the relegation form they showed last season winning three, losing one and drawing one after five matches

Speaking to Ashh FM ahead of the match the King Faisal supremo says that they will beat Kotoko on Sunday.

“We are motivated to do well and I have promised that it will start from Sunday. Good performances will start from Sunday against Kotoko and most of the time, very good performances will give you win”

“We will play and do our best but the pitch will decide. I have not said we are winning the league but I am assuring you of a good performance from King Faisal moving forward and am saying it start from Sunday” he said.

It will be the clash between first and second with King Faisal second on 10 points whereas Kotoko is first with 13 points.