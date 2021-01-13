4 hours ago

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, Ghanaians witnessed bizarre scenes in Parliament as chaos broke out between some Members of the House.

Both Minority and Majority members were seen violently attacking each other while a few comported themselves.

Notable among the events that characterized Parliament on Thursday during the dissolution of the 7th Parliament and preceding the election of the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin were some NDC MPs kicking ballot boxes and booths while others tumbled the marshalls in the House, and an NPP MP plundering ballots and running away with them while being chased by those on the Minority side.

The scene at Parliament was so disruptive that, at some point, the Military was seen trooping into the chambers to ensure law and order.

Reacting to the incidents that occurred in Parliament, the NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne has bemoaned the misbehavior of the MPs.

He stressed that it was inappropriate for the MPs to have misconducted themselves on the floor of Parliament just for a simple task of dissolving the 7th Parliament and electing a new Speaker while the MPs-elect are also sworn in.

To him, the MPs' act was shameful and so called on them to do the needful.

“The must render an apology . . . it wasn’t appropriate at all and shouldn’t recur,” he told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".