Ghana was blessed with a donation from the Republic of China some days ago as part of the country’s resolve to support Ghana in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The items given to Ghana were Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to support health workers who are at the frontline of the fight against the deadly virus.

The President during his sixth update on measures the country has put in place to ensure coronavirus is contained in Ghana used the opportunity to thank the Chinese government for the aid and called for more support and collaboration during the period.

But reacting to this, Yvonne Nelson who has been advocating for an Independent Africa and especially Ghana believes Ghana and Africa will pay for the aid from China because they do not give things for free anywhere.

In a tweet, the only Ghanaian actress who has been critical of governments said “The Aid africa is getting isnt for free…..we will pay for it later….they will come and mine and mine and mine and mine and leave us hollow!!! For now give way to our new colonial masters to save the day! Check my old tweets about our new masters!”.

Ghana is currently battling COVID-19 and several measures have been put in place to protect the citizenry and also prevent the numbers from escalating. Ghana’s current positive cases stand at 566 whiles deaths due to the virus are 8 in number.